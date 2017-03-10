Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma Credit: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

This feud is all the way up. Nicki Minaj responded to Remy Ma’s dis track in her newly released single “No Frauds” — featuring pals Lil Wayne and Drake — and offered her rap nemesis $500,000 if she releases a “hit” song within the next 72 hours and books an interview without mentioning Her Minajesty’s name.

On “No Frauds,” which dropped on Friday, March 10, Minaj, 34, mocks Ma, 36, in response to the Terror Squad alum’s shade-tastic track “ShETHER,” which viciously took aim at the former American Idol judge.

"You can't be Pablo if your work ain't sellin' / What the f--k is this bitch inhalin'? / I would've helped you out that pit you fell in / I am the generous Queen! Ask Ms. Ellen / Tried to drop 'Another One,' you was itchin' to scrap / You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped," she raps. "Heard your p--sy on 'Yuck,' I guess you needed a Pap / What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack? / What type of mother leave her one son over a stack? / Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin' she back / Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack? / 'Back to Back'? Me and Drizzy laughed at that."

Hours later, Minaj, who also released “Regret in Your Tears” and “Changed It" on Friday, took to Instagram to place a very public (and pricey!) bet with Ma.

"diss records can't be lies. Great diss records are FACTS. But here @ Young Money, we don't do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS & diss u ON them. … The greats took 3 months to respond to diss records. Queens don't move on peasant time. Queens shut down Paris, then drop hits on #QueenTime. … Stay in your bum ass place. Jealousy gets u no where. Love to all my bad btchs. Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh,” she wrote to her fellow female MC. “U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give u half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o mentioning the Queen name.”

The drama began when Minaj released two separate collaborations on February 24: Jason Derulo’s "Swalla" and Gucci Mane's "Make Love." On both songs, Minaj seemingly slammed longtime rival Ma. "Bless her heart / She throwin' shots, but every line sucks," she raps on "Swalla." On "Make Love," she adds, "I'm a yes and these bitches is a bunch of nahs / Trying to win a gunfight with a bunch of knives ... To be the queen of rap, you gotta sell records / You gotta get plaques / S, plural."

Ma replied to Minaj with the expletive-laden “ShETHER,” her take on "Ether," Nas’ famous 2001 dis track against Beyoncé's husband, Jay Z. "I told you I wasn't talking about your dumb ass / It look stupid / You literally got a dumb ass," Ma raps, apparently referring to rumors that Minaj's curvaceous backside is fake. "Talking about bringing knives to a fight with guns / When the only shot you ever took was in your buns."

During a March 7 interview with Another Round, Ma expressed remorse for firing off at Minaj. "I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female. That's not what I do," she said. "Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females. I always want to do some girl-oriented thing. I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other."

