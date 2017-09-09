Nicki Minaj Responds to John Mayer’s Twitter Flirtation

Is there a future duet brewing here? John Mayer indicated he has something of a crush on Nicki Minaj on Twitter on Friday, September 8, and was shocked when the rapper responded with a sly reply.

Mayer, who has become quite the Twitter presence with his honest and amusing tweets, wrote, “I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not.” The tweet was liked 81,000 times with Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen chiming in, “She would roll her eyes at you endlessly.”

I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 8, 2017

Though the singer, 38, didn’t tag Minaj and couldn’t be sure she’d see the post, she did and retweeted it with a cheeky response, “Would my body be your wonderland?” referring to his hit song "Your Body is a Wonderland." She then added, “Asking for a friend” with an smiling emoji with a tear.

Would my body be your wonderland? https://t.co/jKpRdnhzbD — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 8, 2017

Mayer, essentially at a loss for words, simply wrote back, “Please hold, losing my s--t. This isn’t my reply yet.” (He hasn't responded since.)

It’s cute to see the Grammy award winner act like the rest of Us when it comes to a celebrity crush noticing him, but he may be out of luck: the “Starships” singer is reportedly dating fellow rapper Nas. Minaj, 34, admitted to Ellen DeGeneres in May that she thought Nas was cute and they’ve even had sleepovers.

The Queens native — who is featured on Mayer’s ex Katy Perry’s hit “Swish Swish” — first sparked dating rumors when she shared a photo of the two of them looking cozy while out to dinner. "They were laughing a lot. They looked very cute together," an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. "No PDA, but they looked like a couple."

This isn’t the first time Mayer has used social media in the hopes of scoring a date. Last month, the “Who Says” singer commented on music producer David Foster’s Instagram underneath a photo of him with his daughter, Barely Famous star Erin Foster, and asked, “Can you put a good word in for me?”



Maybe the model (or Minaj) should give him a chance: Perry famously ranked him as her favorite sex partner.

