She's irreplaceable! Nicki Minaj gave a sweet shout-out to Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter, Blue Ivy, following the news that the "Formation" singer is pregnant with twins.



"This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special," Minaj captioned a pic of the adorable 5-year-old on Thursday, February 3. "You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki."

Mark VonHolden/Invision for HTC/AP Images

The "Super Bass" rapper used a pic from Beyoncé's pregnancy shoot, which she released on her website on Thursday. One day earlier, Queen Bey revealed via Instagram that she is expecting.

"We would like to share our love and happiness," the Grammy nominee captioned a pic of her bare baby bump. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Blue is "so excited" to be a big sister. "They are ecstatic. They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It's even better than they wished for," a source told Us of Bey and Jay.

Several other stars, including Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna and Mariah Carey, have shared their well-wishes for the couple.

"Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both," Carey commented on Bey's Instagram post. "Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins." Carey shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 5, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.



