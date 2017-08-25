Coincidence or stirring up drama? Nicki Minaj tweeted on Thursday, August 24, just after Taylor Swift dropped her first single “Look What You Made Me Do” off her sixth studio album, Reputation, and Twitter users think the rapper might be making a jab at the pop star.



“N---ga sit down. Be Humble,” Minaj, 34, wrote.

One tweeter replied, “Listen @taylorswift13.” Others responded with the snake emoji, which flooded Swift’s social media accounts after her “Famous” feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.



While Minaj may have been referencing the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” the “Bang Bang” rapper has a history of feuding with the 27-year-old. In July 2015, the hip-hop star expressed her frustration with missing out on a MTV VMAs Video of the Year nomination for “Anaconda.” She tweeted, “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”

Although she didn’t name Swift in the post, the singer, whose “Bad Blood” video was nominated in the category, took offense to the comment. “I’ve done nothing but love & support you,” Swift replied. “It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.”

They quickly made up and Swift apologized, saying that she “missed the point” of Minaj’s tweet. They even took the stage together at the 2015 VMAs to make it clear that there was nothing but love.

However, earlier this year, Minaj may have reignited the spat when she was featured on Katy Perry’s track “Swish Swish,” which was rumored to be about Perry’s ongoing feud with Swift. Minaj is also in the song’s music video, which dropped yesterday.

Reputation will be released on November 10.

