Not a great way to start 2017. Nicki Minaj’s Los Angeles home was burglarized recently, with the suspects taking off with approximately $175,000 worth of jewelry and damaging her property, a representative from the Los Angeles Police Department told Billboard magazine on Thursday, February 2.



Minaj, 34, was not home at the time of the break-and-enter; according to Billboard, the burglary took place sometime between November 24, 2016, and January 2017.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources reported that the 11,500 square-foot estate was completely trashed on the inside, with several articles of furniture flipped over and some of the “Starships” rapper’s personal items destroyed — everything from picture frames to perfume bottles to her clothes.



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Billboard reports that the crime is currently under investigation, and no suspects have been named.



The new year hasn’t been kind to the “Black Barbies” rapper. In January, Minaj took to Twitter to confirm that she and her beau of nearly two years, Meek Mill, had called it quits. “To confirm, yes I am single,” she tweeted at fans on Thursday, January 5. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”



Minaj hinted at the impending breakup news in December with a cryptic Instagram post that seemed to say that Omeeka was over. "Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out," she captioned a pic of blue Chanel slides, quoting lyrics from Beyoncé's 2011 breakup ballad "Best Thing I Never Had."



