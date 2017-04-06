Nicole Kidman Calls Husband Keith Urban Her ‘Aussie Beach Boy’

These two! Nicole Kidman has often spoken publicly about her love for her husband Keith Urban, but in a recent interview with Australia’s Who magazine, she revealed a new nickname of sorts: “Aussie beach boy.”



When asked when she finds her husband most attractive, the 49-year-old actress had a ready answer: “He’s gorgeous when he’s on the beach. He’s a surf boy, my Aussie beach boy. And, oh, when he’s playing his guitar.”

Kidman added that her 10-year-marriage has thrived thus far because she and Urban, 49, share more than a romance; they share a solid friendship too. “That’s what Keith and I have as well,” she told the magazine. “As much as we have a love, we also have an incredible friendship and trust.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Big Little Lies actress lavished the country singer with praise during her acceptance speech at the AACTA Awards in Hollywood this past January, for her film Lion. After thanking the production company and the Weinstein Company for bringing the film to life, she turned her gratitude toward Urban.

“And to the most beautiful man I’ve ever met, Keith Lionel Urban,” she said. “He’s got a gypsy heart and travels the world where I go. ’We’re going to Tasmania to make a film!’ And he’s like, ‘OK…’”

The pair tied the knot in June 2006, and share two daughters — Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6 — together. Kidman is also mom to two grown children — Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!