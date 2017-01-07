“And to the most beautiful man I’ve ever met, Keith Lionel Urban,” she said. “He’s got a gypsy heart, and travels the world where I go. ‘We’re going to Tasmania to make a film!’ And he’s like, ‘OK…’”



The Australian couple, who tied the knot in June 2006, were similarly affectionate on the red carpet, with the country star keeping his arm around her during interviews.

Earlier this week, Kidman got candid during an interview with The Moms cohosts Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein, telling them that she and Urban tell their two daughters that “Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time” whenever they need some alone-time in the bedroom.



Back in November, the Oscar-Winning actress also told Australian publication Who at the premiere of Lion that she and the country singer “lavish each other with love” to keep their spark alive.

“Also," she joked,”we just happen to like each other too. That works.” Urban last year told CBS that the trick to their long-lasting relationship is simple: they both put in the effort. “We just work at it,” he said at the time. “We love each other and we work at it. It’s beautiful work.”



The pair share daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. Kidman is also mom to two grown children — Isabella, 24, and Connor, 21, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

