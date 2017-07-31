Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She’s having a really good year. Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman opened up on her career and embracing life in her 50s at the Television Critics Association panel on Sunday, July 30, in Los Angeles.

Kidman, who spoke at the panel in support of Jane Campion’s upcoming Top of the Lake sequel, has starred in numerous film and television projects over the past three decades, including 2016’s Oscar-nominated film, Lion.

And now the Oscar-winner, who turned 50 in June, is seeing a huge resurgence in her career despite the lack of available roles for older women in Hollywood.

“Well, I’ve only just reached it [her ‘50s]. I’m doing it with gratitude actually,” The Others actress said. “I’m very happy to be here, and to have this year makes me cry, because to have this year with all of these things come together at the same time, it’s phenomenal. I don’t know how that happened. Because it was not thought out, it was given to me that way. And I bow down and I’m very, very grateful. And none of it goes unnoticed.”

The Beguiled star added that gratitude and “good love” keep her beautiful. “Giving love and receiving love and being willing to contribute, put your hand up, say you’re sorry – all of those things. Being a participator not a voyeur,” Kidman explained.

The Bewitched alum also addressed her passion for acting and producing.

“I love being able to support and get things done,” the actress explained. “I like being able to say, yes we can get things made. I love seeing things happen. I get so bogged down in people saying things are going to happen, and then I go, but let’s just make it happen. So I like doing it, rather than talking about it.”

And while Hollywood can sometimes be a fickle industry, Kidman believes success in Tinseltown is possible if you believe in own abilities.

“It’s never easy. You have to convince people to put money there, you have to convince them it’s going to work,” she said. “You have to kind of trick yourself that it’s going to work, because when you actually think about it you go, oh my gosh what are we doing? And that’s why I try to stay in a place of just jumping off and not overanalyzing or overthinking because you can talk yourself out of anything.”

