So much to celebrate! Nikki Bella and John Cena caught up with Us Weekly Video at the Monday, May 15, NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation in New York City, where they dished on wedding plans and meeting their newborn niece, Birdie. See what they had to say in the video above.

Asked about her upcoming nuptials, Bella, 33 — who accepted a proposal from fellow WWE star Cena, 40, in front of thousands of fans at Orlando, Florida’s WrestleMania 33 on April 12 — told Us that she isn’t too far along in the planning.

“[It’s] slow. I don’t really know anything yet,” the Total Bellas personality admitted. “I have a wedding planner. That’s about it. That’s my first step.”

Cena added, “The first step is the toughest one. Trust me. The first step is the toughest one.”

Bella said that friends and family are very curious about her and Cena’s “I dos,” despite the fact that they don’t have many details set in place. “Everyone is asking me about the date, like, literally it was the day after,” she explained. “They’re like, ‘Oh, did you set a date?’ I’m like, ‘No, I have no idea!’”

During her chat with Us, the brunette beauty — whose twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan on Tuesday, May 9 — also gushed over being a first-time aunt.



“[Brie’s] doing so well. Like, it totally changes your life and your sleeping schedule. But she is just so blessed to have an amazing little girl,” Nikki told Us. “I was there the whole time through labor. Birdie is the cutest thing in the world. I’ve never felt such immediate unconditional love for something. To see my sister the same way, it’s amazing. It’s a miracle. It’s crazy.”

Total Bellas returns to E! for a second season this fall.

