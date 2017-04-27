That face! Nina Dobrev just adopted a new dog — and she's the cutest! The Vampire Diaries alum introduced her via Instagram on Monday, April 24.
"Meet Maverick," she captioned a pic of the pup wearing a red hair bow.
Hi. My name is Maverick Do(g)brev. I like long walks on the beach and candle lit dinners in doggie bowls. I have a brother named Goose and we're both 9 weeks old. I keep hearing the giants around us say that we're half Border Collie half Aussie Shepard, but I guess we won't know for sure until we get a DNA test. We stayed at this hotel called @the_pet_care_foundation for a little while, and it wasn't too bad, but I'm SO much happier where I am now. I have a yard, and toys, and a new mommy. Don't tell her I said this, but I find it strange she has no fur anywhere except for her head. But she always rubs my tummy and showers me with love, so her lack of hair doesn't bother me too much. Goose and I still get to play all the time since my auntie @cheeklane fostered him until he finds a forever home, so that's cool too. I'm really hoping someone in their friend circle keeps him so we can continue to hang out because I love him very much. Mommy said that if it wasn't for @puppyluvla she wouldn't have found me, so I'd like to send a special Wuff Wuff to them. And to @the_pet_care_foundation for sheltering us until mommy came to rescue us. We appreciated all the food you gave us while we stayed with you. Anyway, mom's calling, she doesn't love it when I'm on social media too much, especially when it's so sunny and beautiful out.. she says I need to get more vitamin D. Whatever that is. She's already trying to teach me tricks, and I love to impress her, so I'm going to go show her how smart I am. I'll take some videos so you can see how smart I am too. Did I mention I'm super smart? Oh, and I'm the cutest puppy in the world. That's what my mommy says. Puppy Love, Maverick 🐶❤️
The star, 28, even created a "@Mrs.Maverick" Instagram account for her new buddy. "Hi. My name is Maverick Do(g)brev. I like long walks on the beach and candle lit dinners in doggie bowls," the introductory post reads. "I have a brother named Goose and we’re both 9 weeks old. I keep hearing the giants around us say that we’re half Border Collie half Aussie Shepherd, but I guess we won’t know for sure until we get a DNA test."
Dobrev, who is also a cat lover, adopted Maverick from The Pet Care Foundation in L.A. and is currently helping to find a home for Goose.
"I'm SO much happier where I am now," Maverick continued in the Instagram post. "I have a yard, and toys, and a new mommy. Don't tell her I said this, but I find it strange she has no fur anywhere except for her head. But she always rubs my tummy and showers me with love, so her lack of hair doesn't bother me too much."
Dobrev's new addition comes just weeks after the actress' 18-year-old cat passed away. The feline went by nine different names and had a large presence on Dobrev's social media accounts.
