That face! Nina Dobrev just adopted a new dog — and she's the cutest! The Vampire Diaries alum introduced her via Instagram on Monday, April 24.

"Meet Maverick," she captioned a pic of the pup wearing a red hair bow.

The star, 28, even created a "@Mrs.Maverick" Instagram account for her new buddy. "Hi. My name is Maverick Do(g)brev. I like long walks on the beach and candle lit dinners in doggie bowls," the introductory post reads. "I have a brother named Goose and we’re both 9 weeks old. I keep hearing the giants around us say that we’re half Border Collie half Aussie Shepherd, but I guess we won’t know for sure until we get a DNA test."

Dobrev, who is also a cat lover, adopted Maverick from The Pet Care Foundation in L.A. and is currently helping to find a home for Goose.

Courtesy of Nina Dobrev/Instagram

"I'm SO much happier where I am now," Maverick continued in the Instagram post. "I have a yard, and toys, and a new mommy. Don't tell her I said this, but I find it strange she has no fur anywhere except for her head. But she always rubs my tummy and showers me with love, so her lack of hair doesn't bother me too much."

Our first encounter... #MischievousMaverick @mrs.maverick A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Dobrev's new addition comes just weeks after the actress' 18-year-old cat passed away. The feline went by nine different names and had a large presence on Dobrev's social media accounts.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!