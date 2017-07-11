Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The rumors are true! Nina Dobrev is dating Scream Queens alum Glen Powell, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 28, brought Powell, also 28, as her date to her best friend Julianne Hough's wedding in Idaho on Saturday, July 8. At the reception, the couple posed for a few adorable snaps in a photo booth.

In pictures shared on several fans' Twitter accounts, Dobrev is seen giving Powell a hug while smiling for the camera. He also playfully bites her tongue and holds a chunk of her short brunette locks in front of his face to resemble a mustache in the candid pics.

The pair first sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they rang in the New Year with a group of their friends in Texas. They have also attended several events together, including a Golden Globes afterparty and the Los Angeles premiere of her action flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage in January.



That same month, Dobrev and Powell also dressed as Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone's characters from La La La at her birthday party. "Nailed it #LALALAND," she captioned an Instagram photo at the time.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress previously dated her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder from 2011 to 2013, and Bridge of Spies actor Austin Stowell from June 2015 to February 2016. Multiple reports later linked Dobrev to Orlando Bloom, but a source told Us in April that the pair are "just friends."

