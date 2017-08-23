— Nina Dobrev, Kevin Connolly, Jessica Szhor and more enjoyed a performance by Brandon Jenner at the Foray Collective Malibu House BBQ hosted by Barefoots Dreams.



— Tyra Banks attended Galore’s GIRLCULT Festival at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.



— Ed Sheeran stopped by Artichoke Pizzeria & Bar to enjoy some pizza slices with friends in NYC.



— Brooklyn Decker was on set filming the new RetailMeNot #DealBrag campaign in NYC.



— Hailey Baldwin showed off her bod in an Essentials For Zula bikini on Instagram.



— Skylar Astin partnered with JetBlue to host a Facebook Live Non-Eclipse Non-Event from a rooftop in Long Island City.

— Emmy Rossum rocked The Nasty Woman by Privé Revaux sunglasses as she arrived at a private event in L.A.



— Gilles Marini celebrated the launch of Karina Smirnoff’s ‘Karina Collection with LASplash Cosmetics, produced by Pop Your Shop & Just Leverage, at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

— Maya Rudolph celebrated the launch of Rashida Jones's luggage collaboration with Away at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.



— Ashley Benson attended the Levi's Limited Breakfast at Macy's Herald Square in NYC to celebrate the launch of the collection.

— Tony Romo and a pal hugged it out while noshing on delights at the grand opening of Innovative Dining Group’s newest Robatayaki-style concept restaurant, Katana, in Chicago.



— Jesse Metcalfe and his fiancé Cara Santana were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway at Sol Pacifico Cerritos in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



— Emily Ratajkowski turned the streets of L.A. into a catwalk while wearing a striped off-the-shoulder button down top by Faithfull the Brand.

— Jay-Z wore a doodle hoodie by R13 while hanging out at Little Beach Malibu.



— Jessica Biel wore n:PHILANTHROPY while out and about in NYC with Justin Timberlake and their son Silas.



— Supermodel Candice Huffine promoted her new Candice Huffine x Fortnight Lingerie capsule collection at Journelle’s Soho Store in NYC.



— Exene Cervenka threw out the first pitch, John Doe sang the national anthem and DJ Bonebreak and Billy Zoom shared some words at an L.A. Dodgers game where punk band X was honored.



