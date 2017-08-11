Keeping her spirit alive. Nina Dobrev remembered her beloved cat, Lynx, in a touching Instagram post she shared on Friday, August 11.



“A day doesn't go by that I don't think about my sleeping angel. Especially on #Internationalcatday,” The Vampire Diaries alum, 28, captioned a sweet pic of her cat who passed away at the age of 18 in March.

She added: “Rest In Peace beautiful girl. Missing your sandpaper kisses terribly, my Lynx. ❤️😿❤️”

In March, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress penned an emotional Instagram post to announce the passing of her furry pal.

“To my sweet sweet angel, As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears. You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate. From there our long journey began and we were inseparable,” she said at the time.

Dobrev’s kitty, who went by several names including Jimmy Jam, Bambi and Jami, shared many milestone moments with the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress. The cute feline traveled with the star in a cross-country journey with her final destination being Los Angeles.

“We grew up together in Toronto, then you followed me to Atlanta, and from there we road tripped across the United States through New Orleans, Austin City, Amarillo Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, we even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together,” Dobrev wrote. “Our last chapter and final destination was here in Los Angeles. I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that's what you gave me. Saying goodbye to you on Saturday was the most difficult thing I have had to do in my life. It was bittersweet, but I'm so happy I got to hold you in my arms one last time. My heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain but I can still feel your presence, energy and light. I know you're still with me and will always be a part of me, no matter where I go. In sickness and in health until death do us part. My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend. I love you. ❤😿💔 #RIP 9 lives. 9 names. Bambi Jami Jamilia Lynx Jami Lynx Jinx Jimmy jam Poop Jammie.”

In happier news, the Bulgaria native went on to adopt a puppy who she named Maverick in April. And since then, the Let's Be Cops star has shared several adorable snaps of her four-legged friend.

