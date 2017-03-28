Courtesy Nina Dobrev/Instagram

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram on Monday, March 27, to mourn her beloved 18-year-old cat, who died recently.

"To my sweet sweet angel, As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears," the Vampire Diaries actress, 28, captioned a series of photos of the feline. "You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate. From there our long journey began and we were inseparable."

Has your cat seen the Grand Canyon? Mine has. 😻 A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on May 16, 2015 at 7:51pm PDT

Dobrev told her 12.2 million Instagram followers that the cat — who went by nine different names, including Bambi, Jami and Jamilia — traveled across the country with her as she grew up. "We grew up together in Toronto, then you followed me to Atlanta, and from there we road tripped across the United States through New Orleans, Austin City, Amarillo Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, we even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together. Our last chapter and final destination was here in Los Angeles. I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that's what you gave me."



The Bulgaria native wrote that saying goodbye to her pet on Saturday, March 25, "was the most difficult thing I have had to do in my life. It was bittersweet, but I'm so happy I got to hold you in my arms one last time. My heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain but I can still feel your presence, energy and light. I know you're still with me and will always be a part of me, no matter where I go. In sickness and in health until death do us part. My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend. I love you. #RIP 9 lives. 9 names. Bambi Jami Jamilia Lynx Jami Lynx Jinx Jimmy jam Poop Jammie."

Just days before Dobrev's cat passed away, she shared a sweet tribute to celebrate National Puppy Day. "You hear people say 'dogs are a man's best friend.' She might not be one, but she's my best friend so today on #NationalPuppyDay I celebrate my main squeeze," she wrote on Thursday, March 23. "She may not bark, but she fits the criteria in every other way. She follows me everywhere I go, she loves me unconditionally, she sleeps with me (often on me), she licks me, she constantly begs for food, I pick up her poop. I love you, you furry little critter."

