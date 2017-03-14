Weddings bell aren’t ringing quite yet. Noah Cyrus cleared up rumors that her sister Miley Cyrus tied the knot with her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

Fans started freaking out when Noah and Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted a photo of the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24, smiling in a white dress. “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” he tweeted on Thursday, March 9. He also retweeted several people who were asking if his daughter was married.



Miley’s 17-year-old sister shot down any speculation that the Last Song actress and Hemsworth, 27, pulled off a secret ceremony. “She’s not married,” Noah told Entertainment Tonight at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in L.A. on Saturday, March 11. Noah added that she was “probably just doing something fun” in the white dress photo.

The Hunger Games hunk has Noah’s approval, though. “I love him,” she said of her future brother-in-law.

Miley’s manager also confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday that the singer and the Australian actor are not married. “[It was] just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress,” her manager said of Billy Ray’s mysterious pic.



It seems the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner, 55, was totally unaware he stirred up some drama until two days later. “Whoa! Don’t jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy,” he tweeted on Saturday.

The former Disney star and the Australian actor have been dating on and off since they met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. Hemsworth proposed in May 2012, but they called off the engagement in September 2013. Two years later, the couple got back together in late 2015, and soon after, Miley started wearing her Neil Lane sparkler again.

