A love connection in the ballroom? Normani Kordei revealed that she has agreed to go on a date with her Dancing With the Stars costar Bonner Bolton.

"Well, he asked me out. He did ask me out," the Fifth Harmony member, 20, confirmed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, May 26. "I said yes, but we haven't gone on a date yet."

Eric McCandless / ABC Via Getty Images

Kelly Ripa said Kordei should invite the professional bull rider, 29, to come to Las Vegas with her. The singer agreed, saying, "I should invite him to Vegas! I'll keep you posted."

Bolton first revealed that he had a crush on Kordei during a May 11 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think she is a beautiful lady, and if she asked me out on a date, I would sure enough go," he said. Days later, the pop star responded to Bolton's request, telling ET, "Yes! I will go out with you! I'll definitely go out with you."

Eric McCandless / ABC Via Getty Images

Kordei's DWTS pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, had some reservations, though. "I need an address, where you're going on a date, what kind of menu there's going to be," he quipped. "There's no drinking involved because she's not even 21 yet."

