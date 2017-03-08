Rob Kardashian has shared an adorable photo of his baby girl, Dream, being cared for by her young cousins North West and Penelope Disick.

The image posted by the proud dad on Instagram on Tuesday, March 7 shows the two little girls standing alongside the tiny tot’s pram with their hands placed gently on Dream’s head.

“Cousin love,” Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.

Dream is bundled up in an animal print blanket in the snapshot, and is sucking contently on a pacifier.

Cousin love 🙌🙌🙌💙💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Kardashian’s post comes one day after he said he will “never say no” to his 3-month-old daughter.

The Arthur George sock designer, 29, posted the comment alongside a photo of Dream smiling and drooling while sitting on his knee.

Drool on my baby lol ,,, Look how long her eye lashes are 😍😍 I will never say no this Woman lol 😩😭😇🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

"Drool on my baby lol,” he wrote. “Look how long her eye lashes are. I will never say no to this Woman lol.”

He reiterated his message with another post the following day.

I took my baby girl for a nice hike today 😊😇 I LOVE THIS WOMAN :) I will never tell her no lol 😩😩 and look at them eyes 😍😍 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

“I took my baby girl for a nice hike today. I LOVE THIS WOMAN :) I will never tell her no lol and look at them eyes.”

The formerly reclusive reality star has been in “a really good place” in recent weeks, despite his split from Dream’s mom, Blac Chyna.

An insider told Us Weekly: “He’s in a really positive mood again. Everything was moving so fast with the relationship, the baby, the engagement and the show that this break has been really good for both of them. Now that they’ve had space, we’ll see if they end up getting back together, but for now, they are still happily separated. They are both much happier and in a better place right now.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!