Just a tad TMI, perhaps? Octavia Spencer opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, January 11, recounting the moment she told Casey Affleck a little too much personal information during the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. See what she said in the clip above!

To preface the cringe-worthy moment, Spencer, 46, told DeGeneres, 58, that she had a great time at the awards show — largely in part because she opted to wear a tuxedo, as opposed to a constricting dress, for the star-studded fete.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to an awards show and had as much fun as I did this time,” the Hidden Figures actress said, to which the talk show host asked, “And why is that?”



“Well, I chose to wear a tuxedo, and in doing that, I was able to be freer,” Spencer replied, making a face. One beat later, she clarified: “Less underwear. A lot less underwear.”

Spencer was so thrilled about her newfound comfort, in fact, that she couldn’t help blurting out her secret to Manchester by the Sea star Affleck when the two crossed paths at the awards show. When the Best Actor in a Drama winner, 41, commented on how “radiant” she looked, Spencer whispered to him, “You know why I’m happy? I’m not wearing all that underwear!”



DeGeneres had managed to track down the exact moment when the conversation took place, and showed the image to the audience and Spencer, who squealed in recognition. “Yes! That’s it!” she said through giggles.



Though she did not end up winning the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (the honor went, instead, to Viola Davis for her role in Fences), Spencer said that the “most rewarding” part of the experience was having the families of the real-life women watch the film. Hidden Figures details the lives of three women who helped to launch NASA’s first successful space missions, and also stars Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe.



