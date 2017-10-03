franlaurendeau/Getty Images

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

Expect your little firecracker of an Aries pet to be extra lively this month. October 5 brings the annual Full Moon in their sign. In other words, if they're a bit extra agitated this month, that's why. There is every reason to believe that animals respond to the heightened lunar energies just as humans do. So make the time to calm your pet down in the first week of the month. Cuddles and/or cooing is what what they need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

If your pet seems a bit out of sorts or less loving in early October, blame a clash between their planet Venus and mean old Saturn. If they are a "bite-y" type of animal, take extra precautions to make sure their bad mood doesn’t end up with them giving someone a little nip! By October 10 they should be feeling much better about themselves and life in general. It’s also a good month to work on their fitness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Your beloved little Gemini creature needs to know how you feel. And once you have made it clear that you really do care, you need to make it even clearer! The reason is that they have hard and mean planet Saturn affecting them at the moment. The more you can comfort them and make them feel stable and secure, the happier you are both going to be. (This goes for human Geminis too, by the way!)

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

This is an important month for your Cancerian creature. The Sun is in their 4th House of Home and Family. Cancerian animals (like their human counterparts) need to feel that they are part of a family, that they really belong. Allowing them extra family time this month will delight them. Lavish them with more cuddles and make it clear they are a very valued member of your clan. These little Cancerians need lots of reassurance.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

There could be a few extra expenses associated with your pet coming up. The planet of riches, Venus, is passing through their Money Zone and clashing with nasty Saturn. If you have been putting off pet insurance, this could be a good time to make the leap, hopefully before you actually need it! Also a very good month to work on your communication skills with your pet. How well do you understand each other?

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

Most Virgo animals, like human Virgos, are quite easy to get along with. They are not too demanding, they like to keep things clean and they are all about what they can do for you, rather than the other way around. This month, though, they do need to you spoil them a little, thanks to some tough astrology action in their sign. So take the time to indulge your little Virgo pet. Giving them extra exercise and grooming time should work!

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

The New Moon takes place in Libra this month, so it's a start-over period for your Libra pet. Whatever has happened in the past, it's time to move on from it, including if they have been somehow naughty in any way. This is the ideal time to get your pet to the salon for a shampoo and/or nail clippings or tooth cleaning – whatever is appropriate. (Doing these every September or October should work well for your little Libra.)

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Your little Scorpio is still at the start of a new and improved cycle, as the lucky planet Jupiter starts its yearlong journey through their sign. However, this month, you do need to be a bit careful with them. For one thing, Jupiter can make them a little bit overexuberant. For another, they have some intense activity going on in their Friendship Zone, so they may not be quite a sociable as usual.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Sagittarius animals (and humans!) have been under intense pressure from Saturn recently. This cycle may have dampened their usual cheeriness. The cycle ends in December, but between now and then, it's important to do what you can to lighten their load and make them feel good about themselves! Watch out if they're aggressive – they could be even more so this month.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

You are still at the start of a far more sociable period for your little pet. If you can take them out and about to meet others of their kind (and friendly humans), this is the time to do it. In fact, you could find they are the most popular they have been for a very long time. Also, a trip away could be fun – as long as you keep reminding them who's the boss!

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

If your pet has been having trouble getting on with you and/or other creatures, that's thanks to mean old Saturn in their Friendship Zone. However, the thing about Saturn is that he doesn't annoy us just for fun. Rather, every upsetting issue your pet has connected with socializing (with humans and animals!) is happening to teach them a lesson. So see if you can work out what it is and then help them understand it.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

This could be a very healing month for your little Piscean creature. If you have been too hard on them, scolding them, for example, this is the time to make up. As well, if they have had any kind of actual physical injury, a lovely Venus (love)/Chiron (healing) link will put them on the road to recovery. A little bit of gentle animal massage will also go a really long way too!

Yasmin Boland also write horoscopes for humans, at yastrology.com. Follow her on Twitter @yasminboland.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.