O.J. Simpson was granted early release from Lovelock prison in Nevada. The disgraced football star, now 70, was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison -- after which he would be eligible for parole -- and a maximum of 33 years after being found guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007.

Simpson has been in prison in Nevada for the past nine years. Simpson’s last hearing was in 2014.

In a hearing that started at 1 p.m. ET, Simpson made his case via video conference.

“I’ve basically lived a conflict-free life,” Simpson said during the hearing. “I’m sorry to the people of Nevada. I take full responsibility … If i’d had better judgment, none of this would’ve happened. … I had no intent of committing a crime. … I’ve done my time.”

Simpson received a majority of votes from the six parole board commissioners to be granted parole.

David Smith, a spokesman for the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, told CNN that if paroled, Simpson could be released as early as October.

The former NFL star is infamously known for the 1995 acquittal of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The case was dubbed the "trial of the century” and was most recently revisited in award-winning documentary O.J.: Made in America and the FX true-crime drama The People v. O.J. Simpson.

