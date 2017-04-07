Olivia Munn, Aaron Rodgers Split After Three Years of Dating: Report

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Samsung

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly split after thee years of dating, according to People.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 33, became estranged from his family shortly after he began dating the 36-year-old actress in May 2014.

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this year. “When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family."



The NFL star’s family drama intensified when his younger brother Jordan Rodgers appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016 and the Rodgers family opened up about the situation on TV during Jordan’s hometown date in Chico, California. “I miss my brother a lot,” Jordan, who got engaged to Fletcher on the season finale, said on the show. “Especially in moments like this, because my family means so much."

Jordan and Aaron’s father, Ed Rodgers, also hinted at the rift on The Bachelorette, saying, “Fame can change you."

Munn, meanwhile, has gushed about her relationship with the athlete. “Aaron is different than every other man I’ve ever met,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2015. “There’s so much I could say. Everything a good person can be, he is. He’s in such great shape, and especially lately, he’s been eating so well and working out. Having somebody in your life like that is so motivating."

