Getting the last laugh! After fans were quick to judge Olivia Munn for posting a picture with a friend wearing a Minnesota Vikings hat following her split from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the actress, 37, hit back at her haters by getting in on the joke.



In the original photo, posted on Monday September 11, Munn posed with comedian Nick Swardson and captioned the shot “BFF.” The actress’ followers were quick to point out the comedian’s choice of apparel in the comments section of her post. “Ok I like the revenge by being best friends w a Vikings fan lol,” one user wrote, as another added: "Riiip Aaron Rodgers that dudes got a Viking cap lmao 💀💀"

BFF A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

In response to the criticism, Munn made a slight change to the original post by photoshopping Rodgers onto Swardson’s hat. "I should've asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat,” Munn wrote on Wednesday, September 13. "(Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.)”

I should've asked @nickswardson to wear his other favorite hat. (Note to all friends: Please remove all sports paraphernalia whilst we hang out.) A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

As previously reported, the former couple split in April after three years of dating. At the time an insider told Us that the pair “went through a rough patch last summer.” Their main issue, continued the source, was "that Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling.”



Swardson has previously taken a jab at Rodgers on social media. On August 27, he shared a photo of the NFL player’s jersey, writing "Weird. This sporting goods store in Canada sells toilet paper."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.