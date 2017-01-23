Olivia Munn wants her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and his NFL team to know she’s proud of them.

On Sunday, January 22, just after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, and their Super Bowl journey came to an end, she took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message.



“So proud of this team,” the handwritten note read. “They faced a lot of adversity on and off the fields, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only positive energy. It helped them get this far.”



The off field “adversity” is likely a reference to her boyfriend’s family rift.



Rodgers became estranged from his relatives shortly after he began dating the Office Christmas Party star in 2014.

Sources revealed to Us Weekly that his family told him they didn’t trust Munn, and that lead to him picking her over them.



The football star’s father, Ed Rodgers spoke briefly about the family tension in a recent interview with The New York Times, in which he called the situation “complicated," but said they were “hoping for the best.”



The public first learned of the family’s estrangement when the athlete’s brother, Jordan Rodgers competed for now-fiancée JoJo Fletcher’s heart on the The Bachelorette. When JoJo visited Jordan at his family’s Chico, California, house on their hometown date, he warned her she would likely not meet his sibling.

During the visit Ed also hinted at the drama by vaguely stating: “Fame can change you.”



