Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo Lead Rally Against Donald Trump: More Celebrities React

By Cristina Gibson

Celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo and Michael Moore led a protest against President Donald Trump outside of Trump Tower in NYC on Tuesday, August 15.

During a press conference earlier that day, Trump, 71, denounced white supremacists by claiming “both sides” were to blame during the Charlottesville, Virginia, rally on Saturday, August 12, where one anti-white supremacist protestor was killed after James Alex Fields Jr., an alleged white nationalist, deliberately plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protestors.

“I think there is blame on both sides," the former Celebrity Apprentice host told reporters. "I have no doubt about it, and you don't have any doubt about it either. … You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. I saw the same pictures as you did.”

“What about the alt left that came charging…at the alt right?” he asked one reporter. “Do they have any semblance of guilt?” Trump also asked if people would call for statues of George Washington be taken down next, as the Charlottesville rally was to protest a statue of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee being removed.

“In case you missed it, here's the bucket of bullsh-t he called a press conference. Unreal. Protest at Trump Tower tonight. See you there,” Wilde, 33, wrote on Twitter.

Ruffalo was joined by documentary filmmaker Moore and addressed the crowd, saying the protest was to honor victim Heather Heyer. “We’re here to commemorate a life of an American that was killed by a Nazi on American soil,” the 49-year-old actor said on Tuesday night. “Let’s say her name so Donald Trump can hear what’s happened here. He’s allowed these people, he’s allowed facism, he’s allowed the KKK, he’s allowed Nazis to show their ugly face, and we’re here to remind him there’s a cost for that!”

Wilde added, chanting: “Trump is not a legitimate president! Trump is not America! We love America!”

Celebrities such as Chrissy TeigenLeBron James, Chris Evans and more also spoke out against Trump’s comments on Twitter.

“Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't ‘saying the wrong thing.’ He is actually racist and means this. Holy sh-t lol what a f—king idiot,” Teigen tweeted.

