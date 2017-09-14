Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Gus Kenworthy will co-host Global Citizen Festival in NYC on September 23, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Olympic skier will be joined by co-hosts Hugh Jackman, Demi Lovato, Lupita Nyong'o, Aaron Paul, Connie Britton and Freida Pinto at the annual event, which aims to help end extreme poverty by 2030.

"Music, like sport, is one of the greatest unifiers in the world,” Kenworthy tells Us Weekly exclusively. "In such polarizing times, I am very excited to support Global Citizen's movement to end extreme poverty, joining 60,000 leaders, artists, and activists, in Central Park!”

This year’s festival is headlined by Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers with special guest performances by Big Sean, Pharrell Williams, Andra Day and Alessia Cara.

The event, which takes place in NYC’s Central Park, will cap off Global Citizen Week 2017, a series of events, panels and activations that call on world leaders to support issue areas such as gender equality, education, water and sanitation and food security. The events run from September 17 to 23.

As in years past, the festival is free to its nearly 60,000 attendees, but concertgoers must earn tickets by downloading the Global Citizen app and taking enough actions to earn 13 points. Actions include calling a local representative and signing a petition.

Last year’s event was headlined by Rihanna and hosted by Tamron Hall and Willie Geist. Usher, Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, Eddie Vedder and more also appeared. For highlights and more information about Global Citizen, watch the trailer for Louder Together above.



