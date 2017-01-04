Donald Trump and Omarosa on April 1, 2013 in New York City. Credit: Matthew Eisman/WireImage

Former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault is joining Donald Trump’s White House staff, the president-elect’s transition team announced on Wednesday, January 4.

Manigualt, 42 — who voiced her support for Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, via social media in 2014 and rallied for President Barack Obama in 2012 before going on to serve as Trump campaign’s director of African-American outreach — will serve as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. According to CNN, the former reality TV star’s role will focus on public engagement.



This won’t be the first time the Bitch Switch author has had a job at the White House. CNN reports that she worked for former Vice President Al Gore during 42nd POTUS Bill Clinton’s administration.

Despite her previous support of Democrat politicians, Manigault is standing behind Republican Trump, 70. Back in September, the Surreal Life alum predicted that her business mentor would win the bid for the Oval Office.



“[His critics] will have to bow down to President Trump,” she said during a Frontline special at the time. “It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”



Manigualt is best known for her appearance on season 1 of Trump’s reality series, The Apprentice, in 2004 and a subsequent stint on All-Star Celebrity Apprentice in 2013. Though she was eventually fired by Trump during both seasons, the Ohio native has remained on good terms with the real estate tycoon.



