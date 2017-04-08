Break out the champagne. Omarosa Manigault married her fiancé, John Allen Newman, at her boss Donald Trump's Washington D.C. hotel on Saturday, April 8.

The Apprentice alum, 43, who is assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, said "I do" in the Presidential Ballroom at the Trump Hotel.

In pictures posted on social media, the reality TV star could be seen wearing a blush-pink gown with elaborate detailing on the bodice and skirt, while her pastor groom wore a camel-colored suit and pink tie. The bride carried a bouquet of roses, while they exchanged vows surrounded by pink cherry blossoms.

At the reception the bride rang a bell and said "To love!" as a bottle of champagne was opened, the newlyweds later hit the dance floor.

The couple, who met while she was teaching at Howard University, announced their engagement in July 2016, after Newman proposed with a massive ring in front of his congregation at The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville, Florida.

A stunning bride on this beautiful, blissful #DC morning. 👰🏾🎩 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc #CelebrationOfLove #WeddedBliss #Friendship A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

#CherryBlossomVows 🌺🌺🌺 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

#Opa!!! 👰🏾🎩💕💍🍾 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

#DancePartyUSA! 🇺🇸👰🏾🎩🍾 @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc A post shared by 🇺🇸 lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

According to Politico, they originally planned to wed in Florida on March 25, but reportedly changed their plans after the controversial star received death threats.

Manigault celebrated her upcoming nuptials with White House colleagues including Kellyanne Conway on Friday, April 7. "Special thanks to my wonderful WH co-workers fro my bridal/going away party last night!" she captioned pics on Twitter.

Former Apprentice host Trump was not in attendance — the president is at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Florida, resort after playing host to Chinese President Xi Jinping.



Manigault was previously married to Aaron Stallworth, and dated The Green Mile actor Micael Clarke Duncan before his death in 2012.

