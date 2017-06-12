It was their lucky day! A single Powerball player in California won the entire $447.8 million jackpot, the Associated Press reports.

The winning lottery ticket was sold by the Marietta Liquor and Deli store in Sun City, California, on Saturday, June 10.

"There was one winner sold by the California Lottery for the last drawing's $447,800,000 grand prize," the California lottery said in a statement, per the AP. "There was one Powerball jackpot winner Saturday and 2,750,331 additional players won prizes totaling more than $21.1 million. The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 million."

The winning numbers were 20, 26, 32, 38, 58, Powerball: 3. The winner has yet to come forward. Prior to Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot was estimated at $435 million. It had increased because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.

The AP reports that the jackpot is the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history. According to CNBC, the odds of winning Saturday’s drawing were just one in 292.2 million. Fox 6 Now reports that the biggest jackpot ever — a whopping $1.6 billion! — was won in January 2016 among several people.

The Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!