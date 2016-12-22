Look at these results! Oprah Winfrey showed off her slimmed-down figure and revealed that she has been seriously shedding the pounds since she joined Weight Watchers in August 2015.



The media mogul, 62, who serves as both an investor and spokesperson for the company, celebrated her success in a new commercial, which you can watch above. “Since I started Weight Watchers, I’ve lost over 40 pounds,” she said. “I can honestly tell you, I struggle no more.”



The TV legend has always been open about her fluctuating weight and her love for bread, which usually makes dieting a struggle. “I’m eating everything I love — tacos, pasta. I’ve never felt deprived,” she says in the clip.



The commercial shows Winfrey clinking wineglasses with her friends and working in her garden. She added, ”I would say to anybody who’s thinking about joining Weight Watchers, take the leap and get about the business of enjoying a fantastic and full life.”



Winfrey announced back in October 2015 that she bought a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers and joined its board. A few months later, in April, the What I Know for Sure author was already shedding pounds — and feeling the effects. “I can get up the steps in my house without stopping on the thirteenth step!” she excitedly told Us of the health benefits of her weight loss.



“I also feel like this has been the most effortless,” she told Us of the Weight Watchers program. “You know, I’ve done it a thousand times. I’ve started on a thousand Mondays, literally. You start Monday and then you finish and fall off, and by Tuesday night you’re like, ‘I’ll start next Monday.’ This is the only time it has actually been effortless.”

