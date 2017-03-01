Dogs before dudes! Just one day before Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s reps confirmed their split to Us Weekly, Bloom took to Instagram to post a cute picture with Perry’s dog, Butters.

In the sweet snap, posted on Monday, February 27, the Pirates of the Carribbean actor snuggles Butters against his chest so the pup is facing the camera. He captioned the post, “A Mighty Heart.”

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:15am PST

Bloom, 40, and Perry, 32, were first spotted cozying up to each other at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and dated for over a year. During their romance, they were spotted vacationing in Palm Springs for the British heartthrob’s 40th birthday.

As previously reported, the former couple’s reps told Us Weekly in a statement: "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage.com

The two were most recently spotted after the Academy Awards this past weekend. Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Bloom and the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer did pose for a photo at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, February 26.

