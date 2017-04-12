Orlando Bloom on Ex Katy Perry: Our Business Is ‘Between Us’

Don’t expect Orlando Bloom to air his dirty laundry with ex Katy Perry anytime soon. In a new interview with Elle UK, Bloom opened up about his year-long relationship with the singer and kept things very cordial.

“We’re friends, it’s good,” The Pirates of The Caribbean star told the British mag. “We’re all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that breakups don’t have to be about hate.”

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

The 40-year-old actor did reflect on one controversial moment in his relationship with the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, though — when photos surfaced of him paddleboarding naked with Perry, 32, on vacation in Italy.

“Yes, it was extremely surprising, I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” he mused. “I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free… What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free. Ha!”

Bloom and Perry ended their relationship in the beginning of March, sharing a statement that they were taking “respectful, loving space” from one another.

Before Perry, Bloom was married to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a 6-year-old son, Flynn. He addressed that public breakup with the mag as well.

“With Miranda, there was a sense that I don’t want my son to go back through the internet where people made up lies,” he said, adding that the two have a “remarkable relationship” now and are co-parenting “really well.”

