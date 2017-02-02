Emma Stone and Brie Larson in L.A. Credit: Getty Images

—Academy Award Best Actress hopeful Emma Stone posed with Academy Award Best Actress winner Brie Larson at the SAG Awards, where Clase Azul Tequila and Chopin Vodka were served, in L.A.

—Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stuck together at the G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

—Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan hit the runway for the Dressed to Kilt fashion show presented by Usquaebach Scotch Whisky at NYC’s High Line Hotel.

—Taraji P. Henson nursed a glass of Sterling Vineyards Cabernet at the SAG Awards in L.A.



—Trainspotting 2 star Ewen Bremner (Spud) snapped a photo with actress Erin Gavin on the orange carpet at the film’s world premiere in Edinburgh, Scotland.

—Kourtney Kardashian posed for an Instagram photo wearing a Sugarbird top while on vacation in Costa Rica.

—E! correspondent Zuri Hall wore a deco-inspired Aloura London gown as she walked the carpet at the SAG Awards in L.A.

—Iman purchased Kenneth Cole’s Krystal Boot at the brand’s Bond & Bowery Store in NYC.

—Sofia Richie wore Dear Frances Spirit Boots while grabbing a coffee at Verve in L.A.

—Seth Meyers and Retta taped a sketch for Late Night at at City Nights Hospitality’s Ascent Lounge in NYC.

—Ashley Benson and some girlfriends enjoyed branzino and cacio e pepe followed by a customized tiramisu tasting at NYC's Antica Pesa.

—Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a. @Golden_Barbie) wore the Kendall & Kylie Embroidered Satin Bomber Jacket while celebrating the LA Hearts Spring Swim Collection with PacSun at Delilah in West Hollywood.

—Robert De Niro and Leslie Mann caught up at a screening of The Comedian hosted by the Cinema Society with Avión and Jergens in NYC.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon

—Jessica Biel shined at a season two screening of Amazon Studios’ Just Add Magic at her West Hollywood kids’ spot Au Fudge.

—Radio host Franco Porporino Jr. attended the re-launch of Envy by Melissa Gorga in Montclair, New Jersey.

—Noah Cyrus posed backstage with Migos after their concert at NYC’s Highline Ballroom.

—John Legend hosted a panel for WGN’s Underground at the Blackhouse Foundation in Park City, Utah.

—Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden rocked out at Warner Brothers band Chase Atlantic’s showcase at Genghis Cohen in L.A.

—Jaime King wore 361° apparel and 361° Sensation 2 sneakers while working out at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

—NFL Juniors’ Apparel Ambassador Peyton List revealed her limited-edition Super Bowl LI T-shirt at the NFL Shop at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

—Natalie Lim Suarez wore a Reformation dress while out and about in New York. (The brand is hosting a major 4-day sample sale at Platform in Culver City, California, starting Thursday, February 2, with some styles up to 80% off.)

—Shannon and Cait Barker attended an intimate brunch celebrating Spiritual Gangster’s latest launch at The Springs L.A.

—Karrueche Tran enjoyed a sweat session at Sweatheory in L.A.

—Kelly Rutherford and Michelle Trachtenberg posed for a selfie while celebrating the fifth anniversary of Tyler Ellis and launch of Tyler Ellis x Petra Flannery in West Hollywood.

—Justine Skye posed for photos at the #BigMacForThat launch party in Hollywood.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



