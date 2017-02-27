Daddy’s girl! Jeremy Renner gave his 3-year-old daughter, Ava, a high-five while exiting his car before walking the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 26. Watch the sweet moment in the video above and keep up with tonight’s ceremony with Us Weekly’s live blog!



The 46-year-old actor got some support from his adorable little one — whom he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco — before stepping onto the carpet. After posing solo, Renner, clad in a black tuxedo, jokingly kicked his Avengers costar Chris Evans in front of photogs.

The dad of one, who has been nominated in the past for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town in 2010 and 2011, respectively, is not nominated for any awards at tonight’s show. Nonetheless, he seemed thrilled to attend the star-studded event after high-fiving Ava.

During an April 2016 interview with E! News, Renner opened up about the joys of parenthood and revealed why he won’t post pictures of Ava’s face online. “[Fatherhood] is the most important thing in my life,” he said at the time.

The hunky star added: "I still don't expose my baby's face, just to protect her or anyone in my family [who's] a minor. I just think that's not my decision to make. You know what I mean? You don't need to be world famous just because your jackass dad is."

