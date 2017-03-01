Could the producers of the 2017 Oscars smell what The Rock was cooking?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 28, to share his account of envelopegate at Sunday night’s 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony. According to the wrestler-turned-actor, 44, he considered taking matters into his own hands when La La Land was erroneously announced as the Best Picture winner over the true victor, Moonlight.



“You can literally see my wheels spinnin' on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture,” Johnson captioned a pic of the star-studded audience making shocked faces at the gaffe. “Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, ‘NO IT'S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!’ as he walked up onto the stage.”

He continued: “When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, ‘What the f--k’s he doing?’ She grabbed my arm and said, ‘Oh my God, they made a mistake.’ The rest was history.”

As viewers saw on Sunday’s telecast, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway — who were accidentally given the envelope containing the winner of Best Actress, La La Land’s Emma Stone — announced the musical rom-com as the recipient of this year’s Best Picture award. The film's producer Jordan Horowitz ended up telling the crowd about the devastating mishap: "There's been a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke." Beatty, 79, explained to the audience and viewers at home, "I opened the envelope and it said, 'Emma Stone, La La Land.' That's why I took such a long look at Faye … I wasn't trying to be funny."

In his Instagram post, Johnson applauded Horowitz’s response. “In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge...” he continued. “I give La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award.”

The former WWE star then joked that he thought about storming the stage — and trampling over a stunned Meryl Streep! — if it weren’t for Horowitz’s calm and classy reaction.

"Thankfully, Jordan gave us the clarity we needed, because as much as I love Meryl, I was willing to rumble over her to take down the producer going rogue," he concluded. "No business like show business."

