That sound you heard was thousands of jaws hitting the floor. There were shockwaves across social media when La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars over the real winner, Moonlight, at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, February 26.

As Us Weekly previously reported, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the last award of the evening. When it came time to announce the winner, the Reds star paused for several seconds before his Bonnie and Clyde costar grabbed the envelope and announced the winner was La La Land.

But within minutes after the cast, crew and producers of the hit musical took to the stage, Academy Awards host Jimmy Kimmel came out to explain that there'd been a mistake. La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz quickly (and graciously) announced to the audience that the winner of the night's final Oscar was in fact Moonlight.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beatty then took to the mic to say that the reason he'd paused for so long was because the card in the envelope had said "Emma Stone: La La Land" (the winner of the Best Actress award).

Twitter was quick to react to the major screwup, and several commenters compared the mistake to Steve Harvey announcing the wrong winner of Miss Universe back in 2015.



"What just happened?!?! MOONLIGHT!!" summed up one movie fan.

"Someone is getting fired for life," comedian Mike Birbiglia guessed.

"I wrote the ending of the academy awards 2017," Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan tweeted. "@jimmykimmel we really got them."

"And the award for best Steve Harvey impersonation goes to Warren Beatty," added Orlando Jones. "What. The. Actual. F—k????""

"WHAT WAIT OMG," tweeted Katy Perry.

"Congratulations to the Moonlight team," tweeted La La Land star John Legend. "It truly is a beautiful film. Well done."

"Maybe I won an Emmy one of the 5 times I lost! Anything is possible," wrote Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "Congrats to #Moonlight. An amazing and deserving best picture winner!"

The Miss Universe organization also tweeted about the incident, writing, Have your people call our people – we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse."

Read more reactions below.

Why didn't the producers of the show rush to the stage when the wrong winner had been announced?! I feel bad for #lalaland producers AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/bs2S7rj325 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 27, 2017

The LA LA LAND people were so classy. Amazing. Two great movies.



HOW MANY TIMES IS MOONLIGHT GONNA MAKE ME CRY — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 27, 2017

Have your people call our people - we know what to do. #Oscars #MissUniverse — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) February 27, 2017

Why couldn't this have happened with the election?! #Oscars — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) February 27, 2017

Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

I just turned off the tv. Completely done with the #Oscars. Done and finished for ever. Good night y'all. — Son of Baldwin (@SonofBaldwin) February 27, 2017

And the award for best Steve Harvey impersonation goes to Warren Beatty.



What. The. Actual. Fuck???? — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) February 27, 2017

It's La La Land. It's Moonlight. It's La La Land AND Moonlight. pic.twitter.com/k5mlP4gMwJ — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) February 27, 2017

Congratulations to the Moonlight team. It truly is a beautiful film. Well done — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 27, 2017

Yoooooo THIS IS SO 2017!!!!!!!! https://t.co/1rX8qCrh09 — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 27, 2017

SOMEONE IS GETTING FIRED FOR LIFE. #Oscars — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) February 27, 2017

WHAT WAIT OMG — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 27, 2017

What just happened?!?! MOONLIGHT!! — Mary E. Winstead (@M_E_Winstead) February 27, 2017

This is such a mess BUT I am so happy for Moonlight. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 27, 2017

I can't believe the Super Bowl and the Oscars were both decided in overtime for the first time this year. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 27, 2017

Maybe I won an Emmy one of the 5 times I lost! Anything is possible. Congrats to #Moonlight. An amazing and deserving best picture winner! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) February 27, 2017

Yesssss!! #Moonlight cannot be denied... WINNER!! WINNER!!! WINNER!! @BandryBarry & the entire cast and crew CONGRATS! In tears, yes damnit! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 27, 2017

Rewind time — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 27, 2017

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/zTK1t0hI4D — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017

IF ANYONE FROM THE IN MEMORIUM IS STILL ALIVE PLEASE LET US KNOW — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

