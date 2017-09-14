Years in the making! Paris Hilton and The Leftovers actor Chris Zylka knew each other for years before they began dating.

"Chris and I met seven years ago, during an Oscar party being held at the Chateau Marmont," Hilton, 36, revealed in a new interview with Galore. "As soon as he walked through the door, we looked at one another; we're both shy so it took a while, but by the end of the night we couldn’t stop laughing and flirting."

Galore

The couple confirmed on social media in February that they are officially an item. Their first date, however, was a more private affair.

"He came over to my house. We stayed up all night talking and getting to know each other. When we had our first kiss, I felt that electric feeling and I knew there was something special about him," she added of the 32-year-old. "My favorite thing to do is to be at home with him. He is my best friend and we always have the most amazing time together. For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend and puppies than out at a club."

Galore

Hilton, who noted that she loves when Zylka wears Paris Hilton for Men cologne, has previously been linked to businessman Thomas Gross, Hills alum Doug Reinhardt, Greek billionaire heir Stavros Niarchos and Nick Carter.

"My best [relationship] advice would be for girls to respect themselves and know that a guy always wants what he can’t get," she told Galore. "So, I would advise them to be confident and know they deserve the best and not let anyone take advantage of them."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.