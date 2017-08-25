Paris Hilton’s dogs are living a life of luxury. The heiress-turned-DJ shared new photos of her pets’ decadent villa in the backyard of her L.A. estate, and it’s the most incredible doghouse you’ve ever seen.

“My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it,” the 36-year-old tweeted on Friday, August 25, along with three photos of the digs.

My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it pic.twitter.com/4dXAf5XPXV — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 25, 2017

In one snap, a miniature pincher stands on the edge of balcony, while two others pooches play on the grass inside the cast-iron fence. The home features a human-sized door, so it’s large enough for Hilton to go inside to play with her furry friends. The inside is painted pink, naturally, and features some leather-looking couches, bean bags, doggy beds and a cabinet. She also posted an up-close photo of the black chandelier, which also gave a glimpse of the dogs’ AC unit, crown moldings and a fancy staircase. The 300-square-foot pad is reportedly decorated by Faye Resnick with furniture designed by Philippe Starck.

Twitter users pointed out that Hilton’s pets have a nicer house than most people. “Dogs living better than us #LifeOfTheRich,” one tweeter said. Another joked, “Where do I apply to be a dog?"

The Simple Life alum, who once said in 2013 that she has 35 pets, most recently added a teacup Chihuahua named Diamond Baby to her growing brood. Hilton reportedly is also owner of Chihuahuas Peter Pan, Dolce and Prada, miniature pincher Dollar, Mugsy the pug and Pomeranians Harajuku Bitch, Marilyn Monroe, Baby Bear, Prince Hilton and Princess Paris Jr.

