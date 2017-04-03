Don’t mess with Paris Jackson. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson had the perfect response when a body-shaming internet troll pointed out that the 19-year-old has gained some weight.

"Yes you have [put] on a little weight," the tweeter wrote to Jackson on Saturday, April 1, to which the teen scion sassily replied, “F--k yeah I have.”

The model and actress’ clap back was met with enthusiastic praise from her many Twitter followers. "I've gained weight too since I was 12," one fan shared, while another wrote, “Be proud of your body. You look great!”

Added another, “I'd sure hope she has put on a little weight. If she were still the same weight that she was as a child I'd be really concerned.”

This isn’t the first time Paris has put online haters in their place. In June 2016, she stood up for herself after she was incessantly harassed to post a Father’s Day tweet about her dad, who died at age 50 in 2009 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

“If you try to harass someone into posting online about a holiday (fathers day), ask yourself if it’s any of your business,” she fired off. Despite her decision to stay mum about MJ last Father’s Day on social media, Paris opened up about their special connection in a cover story interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s April issue.

“When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers,” the L.A. resident — whose brothers are Prince, 20, and Blanket, 15 — told the fashion magazine. “Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

During her chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Paris also revealed that fame hasn’t been easy to manage. “Plenty of times I’ve thought about not doing anything in the public eye and having my own private life,” she said. “Then I started seeing how everything in the world is going. And I feel like each year it’s getting worse …. I know there are a lot of people who would feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things. I have a couple of ideas. I have a lot of ideas, but I’m still trying to figure out the right way to do it. I mean, I’m 18. I can’t have it all together, but I do have a plan.”

