Basically family! Paris Jackson and her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, spent some quality time together Thursday, April 20, and the 19-year-old shared some silly snaps on her Instagram.

In one pic, Michael Jackson’s daughter sits on the Home Alone actor’s lap and wraps her arms around him. Jackson wears a red-black-and-white-striped sweater and olive pants with a pair of bunny ears, while Culkin, 36, wears a red tank top. The teen captioned the photo with a bunny emoji.

The aspiring model also posted several videos to her Instagram Story that featured her godfather. In one clip, the duo, along with another friend, tried on funny hats. Jackson showed off her Lightning McQueen knit cap, and Culkin popped into the frame in a brown cowboy hat.

In another video, Paris used her thumb to put neon orange paint on the former child star’s forehead, saying, “Simba! All the light touches will be your kingdom.” She then shined a blacklight on Culkin, who closed his eyes.

Culkin wasn’t the only celeb that Paris was hanging with on Thursday. She also met up with Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown. The pair sat together at a piano and sang Adele’s “Someone Like You.” Paris shared the moment on her Instagram Story, writing, “this girls got pipes!"

