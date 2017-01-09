Startin’ something! Paris Jackson made her red carpet debut at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, January 8. The 18-year-old looked stunning in a floor-length floral Tadashi Shoji gown.

The sleeveless number showed off her bevy of tattoos. Jackson, the daughter of late musical icon Michael Jackson, kept her makeup minimal, showcasing her piercing blue eyes with a bronze smokey eye. The teen accessorized with a silver nose ring and chain-link purse.

Paris was joined by her pal and Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie. The pair posed for photos together with Sofia planting a kiss on Paris’ cheek.

“@sofiarichie ur hot,” Paris wrote alongside a snap of them from the bash she posted on Instagram on Monday, January 9.

The two teens have been friends since they were children, because of their famous fathers. In September, Paris posted a video online defending Sofia against haters who were lashing out at the model’s then-relationship with Justin Bieber.



“I don’t understand how there can be so much hatred in the world right now. I’ve tried sticking up for myself, I’ve tried the whole blocking the haters thing, not reading the comments,” Paris said in the emotional, since-deleted video. “F--king Justin Bieber went into a downward spiral because everybody that he dates gets so much hate … I have known his girlfriend Sofia since I was like 12 or 13; she’s one of the sweetest girls in the world, and people are telling her to kill herself. … we’re human beings, man.”



As previously reported, Paris sought treatment at a residential treatment facility in Utah in June 2013 after she attempted suicide at the age of 14. Following the incident, Paris’ mom, Debbie Rowe, tweeted that she's “strong like her father.” Last week, Paris shared an Instagram photo revealing that Rowe had finished her last chemotherapy session. The pair had a rocky relationship until they reconnected following the former nurse’s cancer diagnosis last July.

