Patrick Schwarzenegger Credit: Courtesy of Patrick Schwarzenegger/Twitter

Patrick Schwarzenegger got his hair braided while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Tuesday, January 2.

In one photo tweeted by the model, 23, Schwarzenegger can be seen grinning goofily at the camera, showing off his tightly braided hair which was tied off with an array of colored rubber bands. His girlfriend, Abby Champion, can be seen smiling in the background.



The next day, he decided to take the braids out.





When you take your braids out... pic.twitter.com/MgcVR95aRd — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) January 3, 2017

“When you take your braids out …” he captioned a selfie on January 3 showing off his full head of hair.



best way to start 2017 ❤️ A photo posted by Abby Champion ♡ (@abbychampion) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

The hunk, who previously dated Miley Cyrus, is on vacation with his girlfriend and famous family, including mom Maria Shriver. Prior to heading south of the border, Schwarzenegger went skiing with his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger.



“Great way to end 2016,” he captioned an Instagram with the Celebrity Apprentice host on December 31.



Great way to end 2016 A photo posted by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:48am PST

