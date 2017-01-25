Rob Gronkowski

Though Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski won't be returning to the field with the Patriots for Super Bowl LI after undergoing back surgery, the pro athlete is giving fans something else to look forward to. The 27-year-old is starring in a new Verizon go90 show, MVP (Most Valuable Partner).

The 18-episode series, which Gronkowski is also producing with INE Entertainment, gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch to pro athletes like Terrell Owens, Marshall Faulk, Kevin Durant and Antonio Brown, to name a few. These business owners will compete for the panelists' attention to then become brand ambassadors for their products.

Alan Schaefer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gronkowski tells Us Weekly that fans watching the series will be surprised at what the athletes are like off the field! "Fans think that we’re like football 24/7. We’re all about life after football too,” the tight end explains to Us. “We’re all about trying to create ideas to help get businesses to grow and listening to businesses to help them out."



With business opportunities comes competitiveness, and that's especially true in a group of rival pro athletes. “Obviously there’s some smack talk … nothing too crazy,” he says. “It’s not just about business, there’s definitely humor to it too.”

As the New England Patriots gear up to go head-to-head against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, February 5, in Houston, the NFL star couldn't be happier about his team’s continued success in the past 2016–2017 season. “These guys are warriors, my teammates. It was great playing with them. It’s just great to see them with continued success,” he tells Us. “They work hard week in and week out. … They definitely deserve to be where they’re at now. It’s just motivation for myself to keep working hard and to get back on the field with them.”



You can watch MVP on go90.com every Wednesday starting today, January 25.





Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

