The look of love! Patton Oswalt and his fiancée, Meredith Salenger, packed on PDA during a red carpet appearance at a San Diego Comic-Con event on Saturday, July 22, sharing sweet kisses and embraces as they posed for photos.



A rep for the actor confirmed the couple's engagement on Thursday, July 6, after Salengner, 47, shared a hilarious Instagram post to announce the news. "I don’t wanna brag," she captioned a photo of herself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson photoshopped on her ring finger as Oswalt smiled next to her. “But check out the size of The Rock on my finger.”

Following the engagement news, the couple defended themselves against people who were quick to criticize Oswalt, 48, for getting engaged 15 months after the death of his late wife, Michelle McNamara, with whom he shared their 8-year-old daughter Alice.

"Everyone has been so lovely to us… all of Patton's family… ALL of Michelle's siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions,” Salenger wrote via Facebook on July 8. "But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain… I am grateful to be the one who helps him club out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved.”

She added: "I have waited 47 years to find true love.”

The Veep actor shared a blog post titled "A Widow's Rage Defense Against Patton Oswalt's Engagement," written by Erica Roman, who lost her husband days before McNamara passed away. In the emotional essay, Roman congratulated Oswalt on his happy news and told "ignorant" trolls that they are not entitled to an opinion. Oswalt called the article "amazing" and thanked Roman for defending him.

"I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week,” he wrote on July 8. "I decided to ignore them."

