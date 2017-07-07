Meadow Walker/Instagram

After a year-long hiatus from Instagram, Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is back on the social media app looking beautiful and grown up.

The 18-year-old model’s last post in July 2016 was a childhood photo with her late father in a swimming pool. On Thursday, July 6, she shared a solo shot of herself sitting on a windowsill as she shields her face from the sun.

The beloved Fast & Furious actor, 40, was tragically killed in a car crash on November 30, 2013. Meadow, his only child with former girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, started the Paul Walker Foundation in honor of her famous dad in September 2015 on his birthday.

“Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions,” she explained in an Instagram post at the time. “His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood.”

Walker was set to reprise his role in Fast & Furious 7 before his tragic death. Production on the film, originally slated for a July 11, 2014 release, was put on hold as cast, crew and fans mourned his untimely passing.

The movie eventually premiered on April 10th, 2015 featuring footage of Walker and costar Vin Diesel in their last ever scene together. “There was a unique sense of completion, of pride we shared… in the film we were now completing… the magic captured… and, in just how far we've come,” Diesel captioned a final on-set shot of them together on his Facebook.

