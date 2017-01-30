After several celebrities spoke out against Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban during the 2017 SAG Awards (watch above), Pauley Perrette took to Twitter to commend them for taking a stand and to slam critics on social media who think Hollywood stars shouldn’t talk politics.



The NCIS star, 47, tweeted, “Proud to be an actor tonight #SAGawards Even though some of you think our jobs eliminate us from loving our country and having an opinion.” She added in a second tweet, “‘Out of Touch Celebrities Opinions being shoved down my throat’ WHAT? You don’t know me! I’m overwhelmed with sorrow doing as much as I can.”

The Almost Famous actress then posted a lengthy rant about the backlash she receives for speaking her mind. “OK… you want my truth? You got it. If you don’t get this, please unfollow and leave me be,” she wrote.

In the letter, she explained that she’s much more than just an actor. “You think my thoughts don’t matter because I’m an actor?” she wrote. “I had thoughts when I worked for a car lot, taco bell, was a bartender and worked as a cook assistant in the bottom of a boat in a foot of dirty fish water… You think I’m not a regular human? If it impresses you, I also cum laude graduated in Sociology, Psychology and Criminal Science and wanted to be FBI. My dream.”



Perrette went on to reveal that her “very Republican” dad is in the ER. “I’m terrified because I love him so much, politics doesn’t stop my daddy love,” she wrote. “I’m his little kid scared to death right now.” She also said that her dog is in surgery and “intense rehab” and her boss and three friends recently passed away this year.

“Does this seem like ‘CELEBRITY PROBLEMS?’” she wrote. “You have been fooled by an illusion of excess. Trumps, Kardashians. Yes, some celebrities, that money means more than your soul. But don’t blame me.”

Without naming the POTUS, she slammed him as a “power-hungry, flawed narcissist human who does not feel that we are all human.”

“Watching what human beings are going through with this ‘administration?’” Perrette wrote. “This is NOT my country, NOT my constitution. This is NOT about the election, BTW. It’s about what’s happening right now.”

