XOXO! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke tied the knot (again!) in a second ceremony on Saturday, June 24.

Kirke revealed the news in an Instagram photo. "'You only get married twice, once' I love you @pennbadgley," she captioned a shot of the groom looking dapper in a suit.

The stunning bride, meanwhile, wore a beige lace dress and kept her tousled locks down. She accessorized with a silver headband.

Kirke, sister of Girls alum Jemima Kirke, and Badgley, 30, initially married at a Brooklyn courthouse on February 27. This time, they appeared to exchange vows outdoors and celebrated the reception under a large white tent.

Their guest list was bigger, too. According to social media posts, Debra Messing, Mariska Hargitay and Zac Posen were just some of the A-listers that attended the big day.

The Gossip Girl alum and Domino, who has a child from a previous relationship, began dating in 2014. Badgley previously dated Blake Lively and Zoe Kravitz.



