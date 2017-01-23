Another celebrity doppelgänger? The Internet is convinced that Jay Z looks an awful lot like Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman. Watch the video above and decide for yourself!

Sports fans began to compare the two men via Twitter on Sunday, January 22, during Aikman's coverage of the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons game.

"Troy Aikman or Jay Z? You be the judge," one commenter captioned a pic of the white reporter. A second wrote: "Troy Aikman will always look like Jay Z now."

Others have Photoshopped half of Aikman's face to the rapper's. Even more, one person Photoshopped Aikman, 50, onto a picture of Jay Z, 47, when the star attended the 2016 Grammys with his wife, Beyoncé.

Aikman, who has yet to respond to the comparison, played quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 consecutive seasons. He joined Fox Sports as a commentator in 2001.



Aikman isn't Jay Z's only possible look-alike. In 2013, a Reddit user posted a photo of a man that shared a striking resemblance with Jay Z. The picture was taken by Sid Grossman in Harlem in 1939 and was found by the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture of the New York Public Library.

Read more reactions below:

This Troy Aikman/ Jay-Z comparison is even better than I thought. pic.twitter.com/kUbrEgj9I7 — ✭ Chris Rader ✭ (@ChrisRaderTX) January 23, 2017

They said Troy Aikman looks like Jay Z and I've been stunned ever since — Ozil fan account. (@BasedChasen) January 23, 2017

Bored NFC championship viewers decided Troy Aikman and Jay Z are lookalikes — Daily Inside (@dailyinside) January 23, 2017

Troy Aikman, Jay Z, I don't see a difference. — AllTheWayUp__ (@AllTheWayUp__) January 23, 2017

Weekend's Top Story: Holy Shit, Troy Aikman DOES look like Jay-Z. — joao (@briansantamaria) January 23, 2017

How long has Jay-Z looked like Troy Aikman? — fluff 🇲🇽 (@YoSoyFluff) January 23, 2017

Troy Aikman really does look like Jay-Z — Sarah (@palmys05) January 23, 2017

This Troy Aikman and Jay Z comparison 😂 — Mexicano (@ubsta_) January 23, 2017











