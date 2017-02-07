Someone found Sean Spicer’s Venmo account and people are now requesting money from the White House press secretary while simultaneously trolling him and President Donald Trump — and it’s actually really funny.

Spicer, who also serves as Trump’s communications director, has a selfie as his Venmo profile picture, which prompted some haters to pay the politician for things such as hair plugs.

Others are submitting transactions for their medical bills, school tuition, a faux Bowling Green Massacre fund, as well as just submitting their “two cents.”

Win McNamee/Getty Images

“It might be bogus but this appears to be Sean Spicer's public Venmo page. I gave him my two cents,” one person on Twitter shared, alongside a screenshot of her payment to Spicer for $0.02 which included the description: “Your boorish boss flouts the Constitution he swore to uphold, embarrasses himself every time he speaks his ignorant word salad, and makes Americans with empathy and compassion feel ashamed of this country. … Impeachment would be a blessed relief and that’s my $0.02.”

Another person charged Spicer for their anxiety medication because his “boss is a lunatic.”

Spicer has seemingly caught on to the trolling, however, and declined one person’s charge for “the past two weeks” as well as since made his account private.

The Republican previously made headlines this week after Melissa McCarthy spoofed his false claims, nonsensical press briefings and gum obsession during Saturday Night Live. Spicer shook off the skit, telling Extra that McCarthy needed to "slow down on the gum-chewing." The actress' performance, however, "did not go over well internally," Politico reported. "Trump doesn't like his people to look weak."



See more of the hilarious Venmo charges below:

It might be bogus but this appears to be Sean Spicer's public VenMo page. I gave him my two cents. pic.twitter.com/F1bkTPZ40C — Myles Nye (@MylesNye) February 7, 2017

Just in case the Venmo notification didn't go through, @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/bNEfhfPfZW — Brigid (@Ice_Brig) February 7, 2017

It's recently come to our attention that @seanspicer is on Venmo, and that he is being trolled pic.twitter.com/zQO23BVYWG — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) February 7, 2017

I Venmo requested money from Sean Spicer for the imaginary bowling league we're in together pic.twitter.com/rptdVj3Svc — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) February 7, 2017

.@seanspicer has a public Venmo so I've asked him to pay for my @ladygaga tickets pic.twitter.com/XD4xXWMZMg — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 7, 2017

so glad someone found out sean spicer is on venmo pic.twitter.com/tTn5RxdmFn — 🍑 princess peach 🍑 (@fransquishco) February 7, 2017

Sean Spicer declined my Venmo request to cover the emotional damage the government has caused pic.twitter.com/eSk0SRrYZ2 — Laura Oceane (@searchingoceans) February 7, 2017

Just in case the Venmo notification didn't go through, @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/bNEfhfPfZW — Brigid (@Ice_Brig) February 7, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!