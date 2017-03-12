Back in action! Pete Davidson returned to Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 11, just days after he revealed he's sober for the first time in eight years.

The 23-year-old comedian celebrated the milestone while sharing his first impressions of several members of President Donald Trump's administration during a brief appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show's "Weekend Update" segment.



NBC

"All the Republicans wanted Paul Ryan to come up with something to replace Obamacare, and now that he did, everybody hates it," Davidson said of the House Speaker and his involvement in the GOP's controversial American Health Care Act proposal. "I know what this is like because for years people have been asking me to quit drugs and get sober. And now that I have, everyone thinks I'm unfunny and boring."

The actor continued, "Hey, at least I have dreams now, and I've started waking up with boners again!" As the audience cheered, he added, "Thank you, thank you. Hard as a rock."

Davidson commemorated his return to SNL with two Instagram posts after the show. He first shared a still from his "Weekend Update" appearance, which he captioned, "Good to be back and s--ting on dudes like this." He later shared a black-and-white photo of himself, writing, "I'm all smiles."

Good to be back and shitting on dudes like this A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:36pm PST

I'm all smiles A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

Earlier in the week, the comic, who previously revealed that he relied on marijuana to help deal with his Crohn's disease, took to social media to give fans an update on his health. "Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show," he wrote on Instagram on Monday, March 6. "I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."



