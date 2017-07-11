It’s finally over. Phaedra Parks and her estranged husband, Apollo Nida, have reached a divorce settlement, TMZ reports. According to the site, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Nida’s settlement is confidential, so the terms have yet to be disclosed.



The pair had been battling back and forth over spousal support and properties. The Bravo star, 43, initially filed for divorce from the businessman, 38, in October 2014 after nearly five years of marriage.

TMZ reports that the exes have also reached an agreement regarding custody of their kids Ayden, 7, and Dylan, 4. The exes will share legal custody while Parks will maintain primary physical custody. Nida, who is serving time in prison for money fraud, will get weekly phone calls with them.

The settlement comes after their divorce judgment was reversed by a judge in March and after Nida got engaged to Sherien Almufti, a woman he had been friends with since 2013.

"It's very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage," the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's rep, Steve Honig, told Us at the time. "Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children."

